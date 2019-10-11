Home
Lena TRZECIAK


1923 - 2019
Lena TRZECIAK Notice
TRZECIAK Lena 3.6.1923 - 5.10.2019 Passed away peacefully at her home with family by her side. Loving wife of Leon (dec.). Loved mother of Kristine and Victor and mother-in-law of Fiona. Loved grandmother of Laura, Karen, Ben (dec.), Jeremy, David, Byron and Adam. Great grandmother of Lily, Elle and Joey. Best Mother and Nan in the world. Missing you. Forever in our hearts. Reunited with Tatus. Spoczywaj z Bogiem. A heartfelt thank you to all involved who loved and cared for Lena. Funeral details later



Published in The Examiner on Oct. 11, 2019
