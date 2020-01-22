|
|
Scott (nee Menzie) Leanne Joy 19.01.2020 Beloved wife of Don, treasured mother of Troy and Kristy. Equally loved by her son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Jennene. Devoted and cuddliest Nanny of her littlest loves George, Isla, Molly and Evie. Sister of Gaylene and daughter of Marjorie (dec) and Lawrie. Don and his family would like to invite family and friends to join them in celebrating Leanne's life this Friday, 24 January at 3pm at her soccer club, Riverside Olympic. Private cremation. Mum and Nanny we are so broken, we will find your strength and dance on with life with Dad at the helm, until we meet you again. Kristy, Steven, George and Molly. Words are not enough for everything you have done, we are eternally grateful. Love you to the moon and back. Troy, Jennene, Isla and Evie. T M FOLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS NICHOLAS LEE Ph. 6334 3388
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 22, 2020