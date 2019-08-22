|
|
ARNOLD Lavender Joyce "Joyce" 8.7.1931 - 19.8.2019
Passed away peacefully at Aldersgate Village, Newnham.
Loving wife of Reginald (dec). Cherished and loving mother and mother-in-law of Julie, Denise, Johnnie, David and Janine, Eileen and Domenic. Loving sister of Gordon, Les, Iris, Stanley Jnr., Graeme and Peter (all dec). Devoted nan and great nan of Josiah, Priscilla, Sharon, Carmel, Samuel, Jude and Asha. Loving aunt of all her nieces and nephews.
Sincere thanks to the staff at Aldersgate for all the love and care provided to Lavender.
So dearly loved,
so sadly missed.
Published in The Examiner from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019