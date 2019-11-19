|
|
KITCHIN Kylie Amanda Kylie my heart is broken and my feelings are numb.
You fought so hard over a short period of time. The love that you showed me as a friend was nothing less than true.
I wish I could see you one more time and hear your voice. I know you can feel my tears but you don't want me to cry. I know you can feel my heart break, but you don't want hurt to be felt.
Our memories will live in my heart forever.
Til we meet again my beautiful friend.
Andrea Woods
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 19, 2019