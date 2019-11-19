Home
Kylie Amanda KITCHIN

KITCHIN Kylie Amanda Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the funeral service for Mrs Kylie Amanda Kitchin to be held at The Franklin Grove Centre, 502 Hobart Road, Youngtown, on Friday 22nd November 2019 commencing at 2.30p.m.



Followed by interment at the Carr Villa Memorial Park Lawn Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers donations to the Holman Clinic would be appreciated and may be made at the service.



Please wear something bright to celebrate Kylie's life.



Published in The Examiner on Nov. 19, 2019
