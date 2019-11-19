|
|
KITCHIN Kylie Amanda Passed away 16th November 2019 peacefully at the Launceston General Hospital ICU aged 47.
My wife, my lover, my world. No words can express the pain I am feeling, my heart is broken and empty without you with me.
In life I loved you dearly, in death I love you still. In my heart you hold a place, no one will ever fill. I know you are watching over us from above, there is nothing I value more than the memories and love we shared over the last 28 years.
Mum, the beautiful memories that you have left us with will live in our hearts forever. Your love that you have showed us over the last 18 years will guide us in life. Even thought we cannot see you anymore you will live in our hearts and we know you will always be looking over us from heaven and guiding our decisions through life.
Your loving husband Terrence and children, Mattesse and Lochlan.
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 19, 2019