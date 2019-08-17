|
BATCHELOR Kristal Leana 1.11.1983 - 17.8.2015 Today's the anniversary of the day that I lost you, And for a time it felt as though my life had ended too. But loss has taught me many things and now I face each day with hope and happy memories to help me on my way. And though I'm full of sadness that you're no longer here, your influence still guides me and I still feel you near. What we shared will never die it lives within my heart, bringing strength and comfort while we are apart. Love always your husband Neil. xxx Mum, we miss you so much, we know you are watching us from above, but we would do anything to have you back, your Cuddles you gave, we never will forget. Loving you so much, now and always. Love Sophie and Hannah. xoxo
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 17, 2019