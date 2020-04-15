Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Kim LONERGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kim Elizabeth LONERGAN


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Kim Elizabeth LONERGAN Notice
LONERGAN Kim Elizabeth 5.4.1958 - 9.4.2020 Passed away peacefully at Melwood, St Lukes Hospital. Dearly loved mother of Kylie and Matthew. Dearly loved 'Nanny Kim' to Caleb, Noah, Joshua, Shilo and Jasper. Dearly beloved daughter of Dorothy (dec). Loved sister of Mark, Vicki and Paul. Loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews. 'A life lived for her family and friends' Private Cremation due to current restrictions, notwithstanding Kim's request for fellowship and refreshments. T M FOLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS NICHOLAS LEE Ph. 6334 3388



logo
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kim's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -