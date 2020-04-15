|
LONERGAN Kim Elizabeth 5.4.1958 - 9.4.2020 Passed away peacefully at Melwood, St Lukes Hospital. Dearly loved mother of Kylie and Matthew. Dearly loved 'Nanny Kim' to Caleb, Noah, Joshua, Shilo and Jasper. Dearly beloved daughter of Dorothy (dec). Loved sister of Mark, Vicki and Paul. Loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews. 'A life lived for her family and friends' Private Cremation due to current restrictions, notwithstanding Kim's request for fellowship and refreshments. T M FOLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS NICHOLAS LEE Ph. 6334 3388
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 15, 2020