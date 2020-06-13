|
|
BYE Keverall John 1945 - 2020
Suddenly at RHH on Friday, June 5. Dearly loved husband of Dorothy, father & father-in-law of Wendy & Chris Rayner; Trevor & Grace; Robert & Kaye. Adored Grandpa of Cassie & Anthony Dalgleish, Paul & Sarah Rayner, Matthew & Celest Rayner, Alex & Caleb Bye, Chelsea & Michael Kaczmarek, Mitchell & Kristen Bye. Great Grandpa of Maiya, Jaydon, Lily, Lexie, Addi, Lucas, Morgan, Lucy & Eden.
Dad, you meant the world to us and you will be greatly missed. Although our family will never be the same, we will treasure all the memories we have of you. We know you are at peace with Nan & Pop in heaven. Your music will live on!
Private service due to Covid-19 restrictions
Published in The Examiner on June 13, 2020