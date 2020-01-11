|
|
TOWNS (TED) Kerry Neil 17/10/1952 -
30/12/2019
Passed away suddenly aged 67. Loving husband for 31 years of Pam. Loving son of Kathleen Mona and Eric John (both dec.). Loving Brother of Gary and Hilton (both dec.), Christine, Diane, Ellen, Karen, Harold and Colleen. Loving Step-father of Gilbert, Clint (dec.) and Cassie. Loving Poppy to Nicola, Olivia and Ruby. Loving Uncle to all his Niece and Nephews
Rest in Peace in Gods Loving Arms, Until We Meet Again Old Boy
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 11, 2020