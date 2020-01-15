|
|
BENN Rev. Kelvin Graham Passed away on 7th January, 2020.
Beloved husband for 49 years of Lorna, cherished father and father-in-law of Julie and Kym, Geoff and Di, and David and Karen. Loving husband and companion of Dawn (nee Blair) for 13 years, 9 months.
Stepfather and stepfather-in-law of Ian, Stewart and Jenny, Lyn and Bill, and David and Kath.
Loved Grandpa and Great-grandpa of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 15, 2020