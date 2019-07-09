|
McCOY Keith Robert 29 March 1930 Our wonderful and loving father passed away on July 7, 2019 at Riverside, surrounded by love, with his family by his side. Now reunited with his wife Jessie. Keith's love for life, humour, and kindness will be missed by all, including his children and partners Jillian, Rodney and Meredith, Carolyn and Tony, Susan, Bradley and Vicki; grandchildren James, Danielle, Jenna, Simon, Jacqueline, Olivia, Joshua, Nicholas, Joel, Isobel; and great grand- children Molly, Archer, Ruby and Walter. Our heartfelt thanks to the exceptional staff at Riverside Views and Dr Cas Stewart, who displayed such kindness and gentleness. We will be forever grateful.
