Home
Services
J.A. Dunn Funeral Directors
205 Brisbane St
Launceston, Tasmania 7250
(03) 6331 2488
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith MCCOY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Robert MCCOY


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Keith Robert MCCOY Notice
McCOY Keith Robert 29 March 1930 Our wonderful and loving father passed away on July 7, 2019 at Riverside, surrounded by love, with his family by his side. Now reunited with his wife Jessie. Keith's love for life, humour, and kindness will be missed by all, including his children and partners Jillian, Rodney and Meredith, Carolyn and Tony, Susan, Bradley and Vicki; grandchildren James, Danielle, Jenna, Simon, Jacqueline, Olivia, Joshua, Nicholas, Joel, Isobel; and great grand- children Molly, Archer, Ruby and Walter. Our heartfelt thanks to the exceptional staff at Riverside Views and Dr Cas Stewart, who displayed such kindness and gentleness. We will be forever grateful.
Published in The Examiner on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.