Kay Frances JAMES

Kay Frances JAMES Notice
JAMES Kay Frances 3.12.1946-23.7.2019



Loving daughter of Keith (Paddy) and Kathleen (Kit) James (both dec) of Exeter. Much loved sister of Pat and Lyn James, and Starlet and Robin Tasker.



Loved auntie of Melissa and Dave, Belinda and Christian, Ben and Lauren, Bryan and Tamara, Carolyn and Damien, Christopher and Carrie, Tom and Alexandra.



Adored great auntie of Luke, Sophie, Taylah, Riley, James, Gabriel, Cooper, Georgia, Jack, Eden, Kayla and Jesse.



Kay, you have found your way home to Mum and Dad at last.



Thank you to all the staff at Eskleigh, Toosey, Dr Flannigan, Northern Dental Centre and LGH for many years of kindness and support to Kay during her lifetime. From the family of Kay James.



Private service held at the family's request.



logo
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 3, 2019
