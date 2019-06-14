Home
TM Foley (Nicholas Lee)
16 Invermay Road, Invermay
Launceston, Tasmania 7248
(03) 6334 3388
Kay Deann BLAZELY

Notice

Kay Deann BLAZELY
BLAZELY Kay Deann Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service for Mrs Kay Deanne Blazely at the Punchbowl Christian Centre, 100 Punchbowl Road, Kings Meadows on Monday 17th June 2019 commencing at 10.30am. In lieu of flowers a donation to The Holman Clinic Cancer Auxiliary would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A splash of pink would be appropriate for Kay. T M FOLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS NICHOLAS LEE Ph. 6334 3388



Published in The Examiner on June 14, 2019
