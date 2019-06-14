|
BLAZELY (nee McEwan) Kay Deann Passed away peacefully at Mount Esk Nursing Home on Wednesday 12th June 2019, in her 81st year. Dearly loved and loving wife of Maurice for 60 years. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Sandra, Narelle, Trent and Kristy. Devoted Nan to Mack and Millie, Nicole and Matthew, Kelcy and Bradley, Gemma, Sharni, Brianna and Ryan, Jackson, Lachie, Daniel, and Sophie. Adored G-Nan of Hudson and Willow. The eldest daughter of the late Vic and Audrey McEwan, loved sister and sister-in-law of Dawn and David. 'A special person, a special face, a special someone we cannot replace.' Sincere thanks to all at Mount Esk Nursing Home for their love and care.
Published in The Examiner on June 14, 2019