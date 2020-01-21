|
|
GILLAM Kathleen Kaye 25.06.1945 - 18.01.2020 Kathleen passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Loved wife of Reg (Neddy) for 53 years. Adored mum of Donna and Simon, Treasured Nan to Megan, Luke, Sam, Amy. Mother-in-law of Murray and Wendy, Friend of Naomi. Such a stoic, caring lady. There's a huge hole in our hearts. We the family would like to acknowledge the outstanding care given by nursing staff and to Dr Haron for his compassion. Thank you to Margaret and Wendy. RIP Private cremation
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 21, 2020