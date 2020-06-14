|
|
TURNER Kathleen Jessie (nee Leonard) 1.3.1934 - 14.6.2019 A year it cannot be Mum. My best friend, my confidante, What a life we shared. Where does a daughter begin to describe a mother like you? You shared warmth, happiness, and in your thoughtful ways, gave a sparkle and light to all and everything. Miss our chats and laughter, your patience and wit, and occasionally our two strong souls colliding. Times you knew when to pick up the phone, or just be silent. I should not be selfish, I know you are free and happy and always in my heart guiding and providing strength. Shelley.
Published in The Examiner on June 14, 2020