Turner Kathleen Jessie Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the funeral service for Mrs Kathleen Jessie Turner at the J. A. Dunn Funeral Chapel, 199 Brisbane Street, Launceston on Thursday 20th June commencing at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Guide Dogs Australia would be greatly appreciated and will be accepted at the service. Following the service, the interment will take place at the Bracknell General Cemetery, 1373 Oaks Road, Bracknell.
Published in The Examiner on June 18, 2019
