Kathleen Jessie (LEONARD) TURNER


1934 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Kathleen Jessie (LEONARD) TURNER Notice
TURNER Kathleen Jessie (nee Leonard) 1.3.1934 - 14.6.2019 Passed away so peacefully in ICU at the LGH surrounded by her loving daughter Michelle and other daughter Helen. Loving wife of Wally (dec). A little rosebud has finally closed her petals for the last time. You were a bright ray of sunshine and breath to all you encountered, but this time your own breath could not save you. A daughter's love is unconditional, Mum. Thank you for your strength and guidance to make me who I am. I love you, Shelley. Funeral notice later.



Published in The Examiner on June 17, 2019
