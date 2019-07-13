Home
June Patricia BECKER


1924 - 2019
June Patricia BECKER Notice
BECKER (nee Daymond) June Patricia 27/6/24 - 12/7/19

Passed away peacefully in the presence of family at Peacehaven on Friday July 12. Loved & loving wife & mother of Leo; Patricia & Harry Williams; John & Sandra; Lynne Langley; & Alison. Treasured & loved Nan of Mark, Ebony & Mathew; Ethan & Jordyn; James, Emma & Kate and families. Loved youngest daughter of the late Cyril & Sissy Daymond, & sister of Freda, Dorothy, Jack, Max, Yvonne & Kevin (all dec).

Now resting in God's care, so dearly loved, so sadly missed.

Funeral details later



Published in The Examiner on July 13, 2019
