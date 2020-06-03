|
FOLEY Julieanne Georgina 10.9.1955 - 1.6.2020 Passed away peacefully at St Lukes Hospital, Launceston surrounded by her 2 boys and their wives. Dearly loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Aaron and Sarah, Christopher and Jess, loved 'Nanny Ju-Ju' to Audrey and Harvey, and special friend to the father of the boys, Andrew. A sincere thank you to all Jewl's medical staff over a long journey. We are so indebted and grateful. Private funeral due to Covid-19 restrictions. (Please give her a minute on Friday afternoon) T M FOLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS NICHOLAS LEE Ph. 6334 3388
Published in The Examiner on June 3, 2020