ALLCHIN (nee Woodland) Julie Anne 15.10.1961-19.3.2020
With heavy hearts we announce the unexpected and sudden passing of Julie after a short illness.
Adored wife of Jamie. Cherished mother of Christopher, and Emily and Jason. Beloved daughter of Jimmy (dec) and Gail. Loved eldest sister of Gary and Kate.
In our hearts you'll always stay, loved and remembered every day.
Private cremation.
Please respect the family's privacy at this difficult time.
Memorial service to follow.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 21, 2020