COLBECK Judith Faye 25.5.1949-12.12.2019
Passed quietly away after a long journey with Parkinson's Disease.
Most dearly loved and loving wife of Robert Allan for 49 1/2 years.
Words alone cannot express our incredible journey and memories.
My dear mother,
such a beautiful, gentle soul.
You fought a courageous battle you could not win.
Forever in our hearts, love always,
Andrew, Cheryl, Aaden and Joshua.
My mother was a woman like no other
She gave me life, nurtured me, taught me, supported me and most
importantly, loved me and my family unconditionally.
She was honest, kind and selfless in everything she did.
Adored mother of Linette, mother-in-law of Lorne, Special Nana of Mya, Jazlin and Colby Mac.
Resting peacefully at last.
A wonderful, honest, trustworthy, loyal and proud wife, mother and nana. Go the Pies!
Daughter of Lionel (dec.) and Lola Garwood.
Privately cremated at her request.
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 18, 2019