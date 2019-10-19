|
|
HARDSTAFF (Rayner) Judith Ann 9.5.1937 - 17.10.2019 Beloved wife of Trevor for 63 very happy years. Loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Patrice and Michael O'Farrell, Anthony and Glenda, Tim (dec) and Jenny. Adored grandmother of Jennifer, Kate, Mathew, Ben, Rebecca, Sean and Olivia. Doting great grandmother to her seven great grandchildren. Our sincere thanks to the staff at Calvary and the Freemasons Nursing Home for their wonderful care and compassion during Judith's brief illness. Thank you also to the doctors and staff at Bellerive Doctors, especially Dr Paul Luckman and Dr Sally Attrill for their care over many years. Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of Judith's life at the Motor Yacht Club of Tasmania, 1 Ford Parade, Lindisfarne on Tuesday (22 October 2019) from 2:30pm.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 19, 2019