YOUNG Joyce Rose (nee Bidmeade) 29-01-1926 - 17-04-2020 Wife of Allan (dec.) of Cherry Road, Trevallyn. Mother of Meredy (dec.), Brendan, Kent and Andrea, mother-in-law to David, Amanda and Brenton. Grandmother of Kimberly, Kynan, Kiana, Jade, Amber, Coen and Mikey. Great-grandmother of five. Missionary, mother, stalwart for her cherished faith, caring to family and friends, missed by all, including Rebecca & Cassie. Last of the Bidmeade girls of Prospect, S.A. 'In Jehovah's memory'
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 23, 2020