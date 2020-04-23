Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce YOUNG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Rose YOUNG


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Joyce Rose YOUNG Notice
YOUNG Joyce Rose (nee Bidmeade) 29-01-1926 - 17-04-2020 Wife of Allan (dec.) of Cherry Road, Trevallyn. Mother of Meredy (dec.), Brendan, Kent and Andrea, mother-in-law to David, Amanda and Brenton. Grandmother of Kimberly, Kynan, Kiana, Jade, Amber, Coen and Mikey. Great-grandmother of five. Missionary, mother, stalwart for her cherished faith, caring to family and friends, missed by all, including Rebecca & Cassie. Last of the Bidmeade girls of Prospect, S.A. 'In Jehovah's memory'
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -