Batty Joyce Florence 30.8.1925 - 5.7.2019 Passed away peacefully in the presence of family members at the George Town Hospital. Loving and devoted wife of George (dec). Cherished mother of Jill and Terry King; Terrence (dec); Helen and Rex Snooks; Neville and Jenny; Noel (dec); and Graeme. Treasured Nanna of all her grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren. Thank you to the doctors and staff of George Town Hospital for the loving care of Mum. Tears in our eyes we'll wipe away But the love in our hearts is there to stay. Bye for now our darling Mum and Nanna
Published in The Examiner on July 10, 2019