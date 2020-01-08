Home
Josephene Ethel CLEAVER


1949 - 2020
Josephene Ethel CLEAVER Notice
CLEAVER Josephene Ethel 29.5.1949 - 4.1.2020

Much loved partner of the late Warren (Bully) Milbourne. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Joanne and Tom, Craig and Alana, Paul, Jakki and Scott. Much loved Nan and GG of her 15 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and 5 step great grandchildren. Daughter of the late Alexander and Ethel Cleaver. Loved sister of Marlene, Cynthia, Lynette, Diane, Jacki (dec.), Yvonne, and Gary. Reunited with Bully and Shamus.



To our Mother

in Heaven,

thank you for loving us

and helping us.

We miss you dearly.

You are always

in our hearts.
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 8, 2020
