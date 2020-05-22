|
HARPER Jonathan Wade (Jonny) 17.5.1980 - 20.5.2020 Passed away peacefully with family by his side. Loved son of David (dec) and Julie. Stepson of Bob Wilson. Loving father of Makiya and Talia. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Vivienne and Wade; Mark Norden and Rebekkah McLean. Step-brother of Tasman, Ricky, Keshia, Clinton, Susan and Alison. Loved and adored uncle of his nieces and nephews. Grandson of Mary and Peter Harper and Bob and Margaret Mountney (all dec). Thank you to all the wonderful staff at Regis Norwood for you loving care given to Jonny, and to Dr Jenny Davidson. You all did an amazing job. You fought a long tough battle. Now it's time to rest, no more suffering. Resting peacefully with his dad. A private service for Jonathan will be live streamed on Thursday 28th May 2020 commencing at 2.00pm. A link to the livestream can be found at lethborgfamilyfunerals.com.au /upcoming-funerals
Published in The Examiner on May 22, 2020