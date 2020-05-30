Home
John William FRANKLING


1944 - 2020
FRANKLING John William Passed away suddenly on Tuesday May 26, 2020. Cherished husband of Lorraine. Dearly loved and admired father of Susan (dec), Andrew, and Jane, and father-in-law of Jennifer. Loving Poppa of Isaac, Amelie, Micah, and Asher. Although our hearts are broken, through our grief we remember a man who quietly and lovingly shaped who we are. A small, private gathering to celebrate John's life will happen in the coming months. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to bikes4life.com.au
Published in The Examiner on May 30, 2020
