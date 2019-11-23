Home
Graveside service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Deloraine Lawn Cemetery
John Stanley TUTHILL


1940 - 2019
John Stanley TUTHILL Notice
TUTHILL John Stanley 20.09.1940-21.11.2019 Dearly loved husband of Elaine. Loving father and father-in-law of Jamie and Christine; Timothy and Sharon; Richard and Kym; and Mandy. Loving Pop of all his grand and great grandchildren. Till we meet again. Respected son-in-law of Jean and Les Hampton (both dec). Brother-in-law of Dorothy and Gilbert Hartley (dec) and Barry Lord (dec); Yvonne and Dennis Jones; Cynthia and Ken Slater; Beverley and Colin Jordan; Arthur and Robyn; Elizabeth Hamilton; Craig and Wendy; Maryhelen and Errol Bakes; and Simon (dec).
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 23, 2019
