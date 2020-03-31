Home
More Obituaries for John BEATTIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Maurice BEATTIE


1936 - 2020
John Maurice BEATTIE Notice
BEATTIE John Maurice 6.5.1936 - 29.3.2020 It is with so much sadness that our beautiful husband, father and grandfather passed away on Sunday 29th March. John was loving and caring who had a wonderful sense of humour and a good friend to many. We love you John:- Yvonne; Fiona, Steve, Claire; Krista, Mike, Angus, Zara; Allyson, Benjamin, Amelia and Stephanie. Loving son of John and Ella Beattie (both dec). Loved brother of Bruce, Rosalind, Terry and families. Private funeral. A celebration of John's life will be held and advised at a later date.



Published in The Examiner on Mar. 31, 2020
