BEATTIE John Maurice 6.5.1936 - 29.3.2020 It is with so much sadness that our beautiful husband, father and grandfather passed away on Sunday 29th March. John was loving and caring who had a wonderful sense of humour and a good friend to many. We love you John:- Yvonne; Fiona, Steve, Claire; Krista, Mike, Angus, Zara; Allyson, Benjamin, Amelia and Stephanie. Loving son of John and Ella Beattie (both dec). Loved brother of Bruce, Rosalind, Terry and families. Private funeral. A celebration of John's life will be held and advised at a later date.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 31, 2020