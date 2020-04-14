Home
Services
Finney Funeral Services
34 Nunamina Avenue
Kings Meadows, Tasmania 7250
03 6343 2266
Resources
More Obituaries for John LAING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Frederick LAING


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
John Frederick LAING Notice
LAING John Frederick John Frederick Laing 67, of Launceston Tasmania, passed away at home on 10th April 2020 as a result of complications due to his stroke of 20 years prior.



The beloved and cherished husband and father, is survived by his adored wife Anne, and his three daughters, Claire, Amanda, Sophie - and their families.



He was very much loved by all those who knew him. His larger than life personality will be very missed by all. Much love to all those who stood by the family over the past two decades.



A funeral service will not be held at this time, rather a celebration of his life will be arranged at a later date.



He will be in our hearts forever.



Perhaps they are not stars in the sky,

but rather openings,

where our loved ones shine down

to let us know they are happy.



logo
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -