|
|
LAING John Frederick John Frederick Laing 67, of Launceston Tasmania, passed away at home on 10th April 2020 as a result of complications due to his stroke of 20 years prior.
The beloved and cherished husband and father, is survived by his adored wife Anne, and his three daughters, Claire, Amanda, Sophie - and their families.
He was very much loved by all those who knew him. His larger than life personality will be very missed by all. Much love to all those who stood by the family over the past two decades.
A funeral service will not be held at this time, rather a celebration of his life will be arranged at a later date.
He will be in our hearts forever.
Perhaps they are not stars in the sky,
but rather openings,
where our loved ones shine down
to let us know they are happy.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 14, 2020