PARKER Brother John David (Neri) Parker cfc A Vigil Service will be held for the late Brother John David (Neri) Parker cfc at Treacy Centre, 126 The Avenue Parkville at 7.30pm on Monday 21st October. Requiem Mass will be offered for the repose of the soul of the late Brother John Parker at Nazareth House, 218 Mill St, Ballarat at 11am on Tuesday 22nd October. The funeral will leave the Chapel after refreshments at the conclusion of Mass for the Ballarat New Cemetery, Doveton St North, at 1.30pm. Pat Cashin Ballarat (03) 5333 3911
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 19, 2019