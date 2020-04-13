|
ROSSI (nee Kok) Johanna Cornelia 2.11.1939 - 9.4.2020 Dearly loved and loving wife of Giovanni. Dearly loved and cherished mother of Marisa, Enrico and Carla, and mother-in-law of Girolamo. Adored Oma of Joshua and Gemma. Loving friend of Ibika and Michele. Loved by all her sisters and brothers, family and friends. Forever in our hearts, rest peacefully beautiful Mum - "So lucky to have you in our lives" Mass of Christian Burial at the Church of The Apostles to be celebrated, followed by the interment in the Carr Villa Limited Mon. Lawn Cemetery. T M FOLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS NICHOLAS LEE Ph. 6334 3388
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 13, 2020