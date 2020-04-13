Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Johanna ROSSI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johanna Cornelia (KOK) ROSSI


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Johanna Cornelia (KOK) ROSSI Notice
ROSSI (nee Kok) Johanna Cornelia 2.11.1939 - 9.4.2020 Dearly loved and loving wife of Giovanni. Dearly loved and cherished mother of Marisa, Enrico and Carla, and mother-in-law of Girolamo. Adored Oma of Joshua and Gemma. Loving friend of Ibika and Michele. Loved by all her sisters and brothers, family and friends. Forever in our hearts, rest peacefully beautiful Mum - "So lucky to have you in our lives" Mass of Christian Burial at the Church of The Apostles to be celebrated, followed by the interment in the Carr Villa Limited Mon. Lawn Cemetery. T M FOLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS NICHOLAS LEE Ph. 6334 3388



logo
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johanna's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -