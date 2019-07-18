Home
Jodie Lyn WINTER


1979 - 2019
Jodie Lyn WINTER Notice
WINTER Jodie Lyn It is with a saddened heart that we inform you all of the passing of our loving mother, Jodie Winter, who passed away on Sunday the 14th of July.



We warmly invite you to attend a celebration and farewell of her life. The funeral will be held at the Franklin Grove Centre, 502 Hobart Road, Youngtown on Monday, 22nd July 2019 at 10:30am.



A procession to Carr Villa Cemetery will be commenced with burial at 12:30pm to the final resting place of our loving mother.



Published in The Examiner on July 18, 2019
