|
|
COOPER JOAN MARGARET
8 October 1930 - 30 August 2019
Beloved Wife of Roddam (deceased)
Loved and Loving Mother and Mother-in-Law of David (dec.), Stephen and Helen, Ben and Val, Tim and Debra, Chris and Sue, Andrew, Mary and Ellen, Margaret.
Dearest Grandma of
Caryl-Ann, Katy, Michael, Erin, Nicoli, Libby, Chenai, Marc, Ashlea, Rebekah, Christian, Grace, Callum, Pip.
Proud Great Grandmother to
James, Meg, Brianna, Jack, Darcey, Ned, Harry, Ada, Lucy, Georgia, Sam, Ruby, Louis, Frank, Bill, Oscar, Ben, Wade, Imogen, Cooper.
A Long Life Lived Extraordinarily Well.
Joan's family would like to thank all who cared for her over the last 8 years: at home, in George Forbes House, Queanbeyan.
A service will be held to celebrate Joan's life at Norwood Park Crematorium, Mitchell, ACT at 1.30 pm on Thursday 5th September.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Highways and Byways: Missionary Sisters of Service Outreach Ministries
(https://highwaysandbyways.org.au ).
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 4, 2019