Joan Elvie SMITH

SMITH (nee Knowles) Joan Elvie Late of Warwick, formerly of Hadspen, Tasmania, passed away on 3rd July, 2019, aged 97 years. Beloved Wife of Lindsay (Roy) (dec.). Loving Mother of Helen and Loving Mother and Mother-in-Law of Darrell (dec.) and Marlene (dec.). Loved Nanny to Debbie, Annette and Lee, Dimity and Matt, Ryan and Heather and Great-Nanny to Damian, Sarah, Matthew, Emily, Isabella, Bridget and Patrick. A loved Sister, Sister-in-law and Auntie. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Joan's Funeral, to be held at Warwick Funerals Chapel, 48 Willi Street, Warwick, service commencing at 10:30am, Thursday 11th July 2019. "97 years of love and memories" WARWICK FUNERALS Australian and Family Owned Warwick 07 4667 8700
Published in The Examiner on July 9, 2019
