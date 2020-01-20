|
O'BRIEN Joan Elizabeth 23.7.1944 - 15.1.2020 Dearly loved and loving Mum and mother in law of Shane and Mel, Thomas and Belinda, Kathleen and Scott, Michelle and Justin. Loved Nanny of Sam, Corey, Nathan, Matthew, Meegan, Brendan, Robert, Brayden and Julian. Loved great Nanny of Isla, Jarra and Emersyn. You did not want to leave us, But you did not go alone. For part of us went with you, The day that God called you home. Deep in our hearts memories will be kept To love and to cherish and never forget. Love you mum Rest in Peace x Dearly Loved and loving daughter of Leslie and Mabel Burns (both dec.). Loved sister of Patricia, Basil, Patrick, Eileen, Barry, Jeffery (dec) Graham, Florence, John. Beautiful memories for us to keep. Privately Cremated.
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 20, 2020