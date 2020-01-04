|
|
IMLACH Joan Alice Aged 86 years.
Passed away peacefully on 31 December 2019.
Cherished daughter of Andrew and Gladys McKendrick (both dec).
Dearly loved wife of Hec, loving mother of Duncan, Errol, Carleen, and Leon, and mother-in-law of Ros, Stephanie and Marita. Loving grandma of Alice and Jacqui and Andrew Fenton. Adored Nan Joan of Layla and Connor.
Beloved sister and sister-in-law of Shirley and Bill, Les and Lucy (all dec).
Our sincere thanks to Sandhill Nursing Home for their care in recent weeks.
At perfect peace.
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 4, 2020