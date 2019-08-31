|
SHARMAN Jessie May 20.6.1920 - 28.8.2019 Passed away peacefully at Peace Haven, Norwood in her 100th year. Loving wife of Douglas (dec.). Very special mother and mother-in-law to Jill and John (dec.), Judith and Peter. Much loved nan of Melissa, Simon, Stuart; Tarsha and James. Great grandmother to Shari, Kara and Callie; Abby; Benjamin and Samuel. "The song has ended, but the melody lingers on..... " Privately cremated. T M FOLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS NICHOLAS LEE Ph. 6334 3388
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 31, 2019