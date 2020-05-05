|
LEE Jennifer Mary (nee Scott) 5-9-1950 - 2-5-2020 Darling wife of her devoted husband and top wing man Ron. Loving Mother of Rachel and Cameron (dec.); friend of Nan, daughter of Neil and Norma Scott, daughter-in-law of Winton and Doreen Lee. Cherished sister and sister-in-law of Rod and Marguerite Scott, Carol and Chris (dec.); big "sister" of Rebecca Moles (nee Smith). Admired and dearly loved aunt and great aunt of Oliver Scott and Kate Dauwalder, Sienna and Harper, Amanda and Glen, Liam, Milla, Rubi and Jamieson. Adored and respected mother-in-law of Shea and Maria Sihota and Marmar extraordinaire of Nate, Navi and Anna. Best "flower girl" and truly amazing, generous and inspirational friend of many. Due to the current circumstances a private family funeral service will be held. A live stream of the service will be available on the Gregson and Weight website. Please check for date and time of service. Privately Cremated. Gregson & Weight Nambour (07) 5476 2866 www.gregsonandweight.com.au
Published in The Examiner on May 5, 2020