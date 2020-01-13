Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer FITZGIBBON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer Mary (Jen) (WALKER) FITZGIBBON


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Jennifer Mary (Jen) (WALKER) FITZGIBBON Notice
FITZGIBBON (nee WALKER) Jennifer Mary (Jen) 7.9.1949 - 6.1.2020 Passed on peacefully in Queensland on January 6, 2020. Cherished wife of Drew, devoted mother of Adam and Rebecca, and dear grandmother of Jed. Daughter of Gwen (dec.) and Ted Walker (dec.), and sister of Julia, Wendy, and Edward. A loving circle of family and friends formed over a vibrant lifetime in Launceston Tas., Melbourne VIC, and Brisbane/Bribie Island, Queensland. A courageous woman of immense love, loved by so many.
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennifer's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -