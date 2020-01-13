|
|
FITZGIBBON (nee WALKER) Jennifer Mary (Jen) 7.9.1949 - 6.1.2020 Passed on peacefully in Queensland on January 6, 2020. Cherished wife of Drew, devoted mother of Adam and Rebecca, and dear grandmother of Jed. Daughter of Gwen (dec.) and Ted Walker (dec.), and sister of Julia, Wendy, and Edward. A loving circle of family and friends formed over a vibrant lifetime in Launceston Tas., Melbourne VIC, and Brisbane/Bribie Island, Queensland. A courageous woman of immense love, loved by so many.
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 13, 2020