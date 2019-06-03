Home
Jean Barbara PHILLIPS


1919 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Jean Barbara PHILLIPS Notice
PHILLIPS (nee McElwee) Jean Barbara Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Karingal in her 101st year. Dearly loved and loving wife of Frank (dec.). Treasured mother and mother in law of Wendy Jeffrey, and Gail and Garry Miller. Cherished nan of her grandchildren, and very special nan of her great grandchildren.

Daughter of the late James and Isabelle McElwee.

It was clear to us how much she was loved and cared for by the staff at Karingal. Thank you so much.

Gracious lady at peace.

Bye for now.



Funeral notice later.



Published in The Examiner on June 3, 2019
