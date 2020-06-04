Home
Jaryd Oliver LEWIS


1997 - 2019
Jaryd Oliver LEWIS In Memoriam
LEWIS Jaryd Oliver 12th August,1997 - 4th June, 2019 Aged 21 years. A year has passed and my heart still aches in sadness and tears still flow. Not a day goes by when you are not thought of, loved and missed. Always on my mind and forever in my heart. Your loving Mum. xxx. Every day since I last held your hand you are in my thoughts. I miss our chats, barracking for the Lions, going to the movies and Hurricanes, everything. I know you are now free and looking out for all of us from your kingdom of heaven. Miss you buddy. Forever in my heart and soul, love Dad.



Published in The Examiner on June 4, 2020
