CONNELL Janice Mary (Jan) (nee Fawdry) 30.11.1944 - 24.10.2019 Loved wife of Terry for 56 years. Adored Mother and Mother-in-law of Kimbra and Andrew Exton, Maree and Duncan Lawes, Richard and Paula Connell. Cherished Nannie of Brad and Rachel, Kelsey and Braydon; Hannah, Faith and Matthew; James, Ashlee and Julian and Michael. Great Nannie Jan of Declan, Kathryn, Dallas and Callie. Forever Loved. Heartfelt thanks to all at Toosey Aged Care for the exceptional loving care of our Mum.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 26, 2019