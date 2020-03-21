|
|
HIGGINS Janice Geraldine 11.2.1938 - 9.3.2020 Passed away peacefully in her 83rd year. Dearly loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Phillip and Joy; Gregory, Rodney, and Michael. Loving Nan of Rachael, Rebekkah, Luke, Michelle and George. Loving Great Grandmother of Ella and Hudson. Beloved daughter of the late George and Molly Green. Private interment on Tuesday March 17, 2020 followed the Catholic Service, at the family's property as per Jan's request. T M FOLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS NICHOLAS LEE Ph. 6334 3388
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 21, 2020