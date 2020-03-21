Home
Services
TM Foley (Nicholas Lee)
16 Invermay Road, Invermay
Launceston, Tasmania 7248
(03) 6334 3388
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice HIGGINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Geraldine HIGGINS


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Janice Geraldine HIGGINS Notice
HIGGINS Janice Geraldine 11.2.1938 - 9.3.2020 Passed away peacefully in her 83rd year. Dearly loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Phillip and Joy; Gregory, Rodney, and Michael. Loving Nan of Rachael, Rebekkah, Luke, Michelle and George. Loving Great Grandmother of Ella and Hudson. Beloved daughter of the late George and Molly Green. Private interment on Tuesday March 17, 2020 followed the Catholic Service, at the family's property as per Jan's request. T M FOLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS NICHOLAS LEE Ph. 6334 3388



logo


logo
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -