Janet (HINDS) WALLEY


1942 - 2020
Janet (HINDS) WALLEY Notice
WALLEY (nee Hinds) Janet (OAM) 30.3.1942 - 23.3. 2020 Passed away peacefully at Regis 'Norwood'. Dearly loved and loving wife of Graeme for 57 years. Dearly loved and loving daughter of the late Frederick and Lydia Hinds. Loving sister and sister-in-law of Geoff and Mary (both dec), Ron (dec), Des and Betty (Latrobe), John (Jack, dec), Kaye and Ken Jacobson. Dearly loved and loving auntie to all her nieces and nephews. 'Will be sadly missed' Sincere thanks to All at Regis Norwood for their love and care. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic the funeral service will be limited to the immediate family only. A Thanksgiving Service to celebrate Janet's life will be held later in the year. T M FOLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS NICHOLAS LEE Ph. 6334 3388



Published in The Examiner on Mar. 25, 2020
