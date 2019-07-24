BOOTH (HOWELL) Janet Olwyn 19/05/37 - 22/07/19







Adored mother of Michele, Roslyn and Craig. Much loved sister to all her brothers and sisters. Loved Nan of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved Aunty of all her nieces and nephews.



Forever loved



Sadly missed.







Much loved mother of Michele & Nanny of Tyler & Justin. Great Grandmother of Molly, who along with their partners Kate & Jamie will miss her very much.



Now at peace, Free of pain.



With time to rest in peaceful slumber with her soulmate Albert.



Always in our hearts



and memories.







Cherished and adored dad to Roslyn and Nan to Bradleigh, Nathan, Madison, Cameron, great Nanny to Kruize.



He put his arms around you and he lifted you to rest. God's garden must be beautiful, he always takes the best.







Much loved mum of Craig, loved mother- in-law of Vanessa, much loved Nan of Daniel and Josh. Mum you worked so hard, now its time to rest. Forever in our hearts.







Our heartfelt thanks to Dr Jenny Davidson and staff at Regis Norwood for their outstanding care.







Never forgotten. Published in The Examiner on July 24, 2019