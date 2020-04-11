Home
TM Foley (Nicholas Lee)
16 Invermay Road, Invermay
Launceston, Tasmania 7248
(03) 6334 3388
Janet "Jan" (HEATHCOTE) BROOKS

Janet "Jan" (HEATHCOTE) BROOKS Notice
BROOKS (nee Heathcote) Janet (Jan) Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 7th April 2020. Dearly loved wife of Douglas. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Kim, Susan and Shane Pitt, and Stuart. Cherished Gran of Rebecca, Matthew, Grifin, Ebony, Hope, Nate and Grace. Special Aunt of Helen and Hilton Clayton. Daughter of Herbert and Florence Heathcote, step-daughter to Nancy. Loved sister of Dulcie, Vida, Maurice (dec) and Jillian. Special thanks to Helen and Hilton Clayton for their love and devotion to Jan, and especially over the past 17 years. Loved daughter-in-law of the late Bernard and Rita Brooks. Sister-in-law to Warren (dec), Lynette and families. 'Returned to God's care' Cremation as per Jan's request. The service to celebrate and give thanks for Jan's life will be held at a later date. T M FOLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS NICHOLAS LEE Ph. 6334 3388



Published in The Examiner on Apr. 11, 2020
