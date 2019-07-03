|
SCOLYER Janelle Margaret 27.12.1968-30.6.2019
Our Janelle unfolded her angel wings when she peacefully passed away on Sunday afternoon at the W.C.D.H. Janelle was the loved and adored daughter of Frank and Margaret (both dec.), formerly of Burnie.
Loved and treasured sister and sister in law of Ellen Molloy, Noel and Jane, Vicki and John Marshall, Stephen and Lyn, Gregory and Shirley, Christopher and Helen, Leslie and Robyn, and Robyn Cole. Loved aunty to all their children.
Thank you to all who cared for Janelle, to know her was to love her.
A gentle soul at rest.
Funeral notice later.
Published in The Examiner on July 3, 2019